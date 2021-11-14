BOGATA — Tiffany Mabe gave Rivercrest ISD trustees some good news on the district’s financial health Thursday night during the school board meeting in the administration building.
Rivercrest, for the second year in a row, received a superior rating on the Texas Education Agency’s Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas, said Mabe, who is the district’s chief financial officer. The rating system is a tool TEA uses to make sure the state’s public school systems are held accountable for their financial practices.
“This is my report card from the state,” she said. “I am proud of it.”
The TEA looks at 20 categories in rating the state’s districts, and Rivercrest aced each one, including the six categories new to this year’s rating.
The district’s grade was 100 for the second consecutive year, Mabe told trustees.
The board also heard a report from the high school’s band director Elliott Ayo about the band’s recent performance at UIL’s State competition.
“We ended up ranking 14th of all the 2A programs,” Ayo said. “They rose to the occasion of the big space (the Alamodome). They were champs. We are in the mix now.”
Elliott said his 39-piece marching band exceeded his plans this year, adding members accomplished his five-year plan in five months.
“The kids had a great time at State. They felt good about what they had done. We are super proud of them,” he said.
The board also thanked Ayo for the band’s performance earlier in the day for the annual Veterans Day program.
High school Principal Ronny Alsup reported that 14% of the high school students failed at least one class during the second six-week grading period.
“That is less than 30 kids,” he said.
Of that number, only three or four students were involved in extracurricular activities, and each planned to do better in the coming grading period, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.