In Other Business

In other business, Fannin County commissioners on Tuesday:

• Reappointed Commissioner Jerry Magness and District Attorney Richard Glaser to the Fannin Central Appraisal District Board of Directors.

• Approved the solicitation of formal bids for culverts in all precincts, to specify that costs will be reduced if the price of steel comes down.

• Approved the second contract renewal term with Appriss Inc. for the Statewide Automated Victim Notification Service.

• Approved an interlocal agreement with City of Bonham for Local Rabies Control Authority, at a cost of $2,000 annually.