BONHAM — Fannin County has a $14.53 million budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year following action Tuesday by the Commissioners’ Court.
The balanced budget was adopted Tuesday, a week after the county held a public hearing during which no one from the public spoke. There was no discussion Tuesday among commissioners before Commissioner Edwina Lane made the motion to adopt the budget.
According to the budget, expenses and revenues total $14,533,962.37. More than $10.19 million of that revenue is expected to come from property taxes. No one spoke Tuesday during a public hearing on the county’s proposed property tax rate of 53.41 cents per $100 valuation. Commissioners met this morning to adopt the rate, which is down nearly a nickel from FY 2020-21’s rate of 58.9 cents.
Fannin County residents have paid a 58.9 cents per $100 valuation property tax rate since 2017. The rate has otherwise been falling from 61.1 cents per $100 valuation in 2009, according to the budget.
Despite the nickel difference, the county is expected to raise $620,722 more in revenue from property taxes than during FY 2020-21, a 4.67% increase, as property values have continued to climb. Property tax revenue to be raised from new property tagged to the tax roll this year will total $332,363, the budget notes.
In other business, the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration was extended another week after commissioners received an update on the county’s situation.
County Judge Randy Moore reported Texas Department of State Health Services numbers as of Monday afternoon, including a total Covid-19 case count since March 2020 of 4,038. Of those, 112 cases were active, up from 76 the week prior. Twenty four active cases were in the prisons, Moore said. Although 3,886 residents have recovered from the virus, the county has recorded the related deaths of 120 residents, Moore said. That number was up five from the previous week.
On Wednesday, the state health department reported the hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area E, which includes Fannin County and the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, rose to 22.56% on Monday, the latest day for which data is available.
“So, our hospitals are beginning to fill up, and for further information on this, check with your hospital. Check with your doctors. Find out exactly where we stand,” Moore said. “I did find one interesting note this last week … This is from the American Medical Association today released a new survey among practicing physicians showing than more than 96% of surveyed U.S. physicians have been fully vaccinated for Covid-19 with no significant difference in vaccination rates across the region. Of the physicians who are not yet vaccinated, an additional 45% do plan to get vaccinated.”
The judge also mentioned Puckett Family Clinic in Honey Grove will host a vaccine clinic for first and booster Covid-19 doses from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at Lyday Hall.
Also on Tuesday, Moore prompted discussion among commissioners regarding the distribution of unclaimed property capital credits totaling $122,009.21. The judge said the county usually receives between $1,500 and $2,000, leaving officials stumped as to whether it was true. The $122,009.21 figure is the correct amount, and it’s up to county officials to determine whether to use it for economic development, small or disadvantaged business development, to stimulate business location or commercial activity, to advertise the county to attract conventions, to support literacy programs that benefit county residents or support a children’s advocacy center.
Moore said the county could use the funds to move the Lake Fannin project forward, and the U.S. Forest Service wants $77,000 before the county can begin.
“I never thought we’d have funds like this that just kind of fell on us, but after thinking about that, I’m thinking that might be a pretty good way to use some of the funds,” the judge said.
Commissioner Jerry Magness said it was a good idea.
The item was just for discussion on Tuesday. Moore said it may return as an action item for next Tuesday’s meeting. He encouraged residents to reach out to their precinct commissioner to share their thoughts on spending the money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.