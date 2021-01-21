J. Skinner Bakery continues to build its workforce and is now eligible for a $300,000 job retention program in support of a rail spur project to the plant located at 2020 19th St. NW.
“We have an agreement with Skinner if they would retain 190 jobs, we would provide up to $300,000 in support of the rail project,” Paris Economic Development Corp. executive director Maureen Hammond told directors at a Tuesday meeting. “They currently have 244 full-time employees, and they appear to be growing every quarter.”
Rail spur projects that connect both Skinner and the new American Spiralweld Pipe Co.y facility in the Paris Industrial Park both passed a recent inspection and are now operational, Hammond said.
The Skinner job retention award is the second the Omaha, Nebraska-based company has received in the past 14 months. Under a 2017 agreement, the company received $400,000 in November 2019 for adding 55 new jobs and maintaining a workforce of 188 full-time employees.
The 2017 agreement came about when Skinner added a 5-ounce single-serve product to be distributed to convenience stores, gas stations and truck stops.
“The company has seen steady expansion with employment numbers increasing from 133 full-time equivalents in 2017 to 244 today,” Hammond said after the Monday meeting. “That is tremendous job growth that positively impacts our community in a number of ways.”
J. Skinner creates and manufactures artisan sweet breads such as danishes and cinnamon rolls, offering its products in grocery stores across the country. In December 2012, the company purchased the former Sara Lee Paris site and began production at the facility in June 2013. Although Skinner got off to a rough start in the early years, the company bounced back and has performed well in recent years.
Hammond noted that supporting existing businesses is key to retaining and growing jobs today as well as to investing in the future.
“The rail project is a great example of why this strategy is so important,” she said. “The collaborative effort involved in locating Skinner in the former Sara Lee plant, and the continued support by the community is a testament that economic development works best as a team sport.”
In other business Tuesday, the economic development board approved a one-time $5,000 purchase of a technology-based economic impact modeling tool to be used when evaluating the impact a prospective company might have on the local economy.
Before voting 7-0 to approve the purchase, board members expressed support.
“I feel like you need this information to help the EDC be sure we’re looking at the right information to make an informed decision,” Curtis Fendley said.
“I also think it is very much needed,” Dr. A.J. Hashmi added.
Directors gave approval to December financial statements that showed a cash position of roughly $5 million with sales tax receipts exceeding last year’s numbers. Treasurer Mihir Pankaj noted that receipts total $473,090 for the first quarter of the fiscal year compared to $388,727 in 2019, a difference of roughly $83.000.
“I don’t know what’s going on around here in terms of people buying things, but it’s looking good,” Pankaj said.
After a brief executive session, the board voted to extend an incentive offer to a project known as Yellowstone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.