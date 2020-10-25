The Paris Junior College trustees will meet Monday evening to discuss a report on the registered nurse and licensed vocational nursing programs at the school.
Trustees will also consider appointing Cody Helm as the TexPool authorized representative, and after an executive session, may take action on new hires, resignations or retirements.
The board will meet at 7 p.m. via Zoom, with Meeting ID 957 7242 0111 and passcode 553197 or by phone at 1-888-788-0099.
