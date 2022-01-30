Chairman Carl T. Cecil has announced four promotions at Liberty National Bank approved by the board of directors.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am proud to announce these promotions,” said Carl T. Cecil, Chairman of Liberty National Bank. “Each one of these individuals has demonstrated the ability and willingness to accept additional responsibilities and provide exceptional customer service.”
Chase Coleman has earned the title of chief lending and credit officer. He joined the bank as vice president and loan officer in 2017. In 2019, he was promoted to senior vice president. His extensive lending experience and industry knowledge continues to lead the bank into the future.
Coleman is a graduate of North Lamar and attended Texas Tech University where he graduated with a bachelor of business administration degree in finance. He later graduated from the University of Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking. As chief lending officer, he will be responsible for the overall risk management of the loan portfolio plus developing policies and procedures.
He and his wife, Leia, have three children, Hayes, Landry and Sterling.
Morgan Pridemore was promoted to assistant vice president. Pridemore began her career in 2010 as a part-time teller. Throughout her banking career, she has worked as a branch shift manager, new account representative, loan secretary and real estate processor. She was named as the bank’s mortgage loan originator in 2019 and later began consumer and commercial lending at the main bank.
Pridemore is a Chisum graduate and a 2013 graduate from Texas A&M University-Commerce with a bachelor of applied arts and sciences degree. She is married to Cole Pridemore and they have one son, Knox.
Keleigh Franklin earned the title of assistant cashier. Franklin began her career in 2013 as a teller at the West Paris branch. Within her career at the bank, she has worked as a vault teller, a new account representative, bookkeeping clerk and as loan support. In 2020, she returned to the bookkeeping department and in 2021 she was named the bookkeeping supervisor.
Franklin is a Prairiland graduate and attended courses at Paris Junior College. She is married to Broderick Franklin and they have three children, Londyn, Legend and Raelyn.
Levi Graham was promoted to assistant cashier. Graham was hired in 2019 as a credit analyst and is currently beginning his career as a loan officer.
He is a North Lamar graduate and a 2019 graduate from Southern Arkansas University with a bachelor of business administration degree with an emphasis in financial analysis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.