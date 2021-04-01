What better way to prepare for Easter Sunday than to spend a week in revival leading to the most important weekend on the Christian calendar — the crucifixion of the Lord Jesus Christ and his ascension into Heaven three days later.
At least two local congregations — East Paris Baptist Church, 725 N. Collegiate Drive, and Ramseur Baptist Church, 3400 Lamar Ave., are conducting Passion Week services through Friday beginning at 6 p.m. at East Paris and 6:30 p.m. at Ramseur.
“This week began with the triumphant entry of Jesus into Jerusalem, including his rejection, mock trial, crucifixion and death, and culminated with His glorious resurrection,” East Paris pastor Danny Moody said about “The Road to the Cross” services in a commentary earlier this week. “The hope of individuals from every generation for a right relationship with God and eternity with Him depended on the work of Jesus, accomplished during this week.”
Those in attendance at Ramseur Baptist on Wednesday heard evangelist Jeremy Chupp of Fort Valley, Georgia, preach from Phillipians 4:1-7 about how to develop the right relationship with God and to find “the peace of God, which passeth all understanding” as described in Verse 7.
“Place your whole life, your trust, your everything Jesus and stand steadfast in the Lord; and, be of the same mind,” Chupp said about the importance of Christians of all denominations working together to share the Gospel. “Be of a humble spirit, not looking to get credit but be supportive of one another.
“Verse 4 says ‘Rejoice in the Lord always,’” Chupp continued as he reminded his audience that Jesus has prepared a place in Heaven for all those who profess Him as Savior and who turn from their sins and communicate with him in prayer, asking Him for guidance and thanking Him for his many blessings. “If you want to experience peace that passeth all understanding then rejoice in the Lord. I say rejoice, pray and seek the face of God in every situation.”
A several year tradition, Ramseur Baptist pastor John Brown said the purpose of the six-day extended service is “to get our hearts ready for Easter, and to get us more spiritually focused.”
