BONHAM — In its final session June 24, the Fannin County Grand Jury returned 20 true bills in cases ranging from burglary to child sexual assault. For 2021, the Grand Jury has returned 194 true bills of indictment, Criminal District Attorney Richard Glaser said.
The Grand Jury also heard evidence from Texas Ranger Bruce Sherman concerning the death of an inmate while in custody, Glaser reported. The incident resulted in an autopsy finding of accidental death, and the Grand Jury determined that under the circumstances, the death has been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.
Glaser noted an indictment is a formal charge and should not be considered as evidence of guilt and that all charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The following people were indicted for the criminal offense:
Cody Ray Dean Butler, 21, Sherman: Attempt to commit robbery.
Kevin Ryan Caton, 37, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma: Burglary of a building and harassment of a public servant.
Alicia Collins, 36, Ector: Abandon endanger child criminal negligence (x2).
Eddie Lynn Cox, 38, Leonard: Possession of a controlled substance.
Michael David Crumby, 47, Ivanhoe: Possession of a controlled substance.
Daniel Jarrod Davenport, 41, Ladonia: Possession of a controlled substance.
David William Fogleman, 42, Leonard: Injury child/elderly/disable with intent bodily injury.
Joshua Randell Head, 31, Bonham: Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.
Roger Glenn McAdams, 46, Leonard: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Jesse Aaron Shaw, 41, Bonham: Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Matthew Clark St. George, 21, Whitewright: Sexual assault of a child.
Alisha Renee Starkey, 47, Bonham: Theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Kimberly Starrett-Wilkerson, 54, Bonham: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Jerry Pat Stewart III, 30, Leonard: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance — enhanced (x2).
German Vazquez-Willegas, 41, Bonham: Evading arrest detention with vehicle.
Jacob Dillion Wages, 40, Whitewright: Possession of a controlled substance.
Elizabeth Ann Williams, 53, Whitewright: Possession of a controlled substance.
