MAY 6 to MAY 7
Paris Police Department
Joshua Ronald Myers, 29: Criminal mischief, $100 to $750, operate a boat without required numbering, capias pro fine/no motorcycle operator’s license.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Shane Michael Crites, 41: Judgment nisi/unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Larry Kesler Suell, 48: Violation of parole.
