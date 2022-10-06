It was a good night for bridge building as dozens of families flocked Tuesday to Love Civic Center for National Night Out.
National Night Out is an annual community-building event that promotes community policing and neighborhood camaraderie, according to the National Association of Town Watch website.
Local businesses donated 30 bicycles and two TVs for a ticket giveaway, which enthused and excited the winners.
“I wish there was a better turnout, but it looks like every kid is gonna go home with a bicycle,” said Paris Police Chief Richard Salter as he took advantage of the free hot dogs available during the two-hour event.
Donating organizations include Paris Chevrolet, Paris Ford Lincoln Inc., Toyota of Paris, Jay Hodge Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Paris, Mathews Honda of Paris, Whitaker’s Towing, Jerry Pitcock 24 Hour Wrecker & Recovery Service, Gabeline Towing & Recovery, Chicken Express, Dairy Queen, Flowers Baking Company, Mac’s Wholesale & Vending and Southern Vending.
National Night Out takes place on the first Tuesday in August, but Texas and other select areas move the event to October due to weather.
“It’s a night where the community can come together and enjoy a little fellowship with one another,” said Paris Police Department Public Information Officer Curtis Garrett.
“They can get to know the first responders. Learn that we are just like they are. We’re human, too. We hurt when they hurt. We’re joyed when they’re joyed, so we like corresponding with the community,” he said.
Multiple nonprofits, local businesses and community organizations were on-site, including the Salvation Army, Carter BloodCare, Paris Ford, AT&T, CitySquare Paris and the R.E.A.C.H. Center.
Volunteers with the Salvation Army handed out toys and board games while children spun wheels for prizes at the Lamar County Crime Stoppers and AT&T tables.
Children enjoyed a first responders bounce house in the shape of an ambulance, overseen by employees of Paris EMS.
A real-life ambulance, quint fire engine and two Paris SWAT military trucks on display were a treat for children; however, multiple calls for service had EMS and fire personnel scrambling to emergencies throughout the night.
Garrett said several businesses not only donated food supplies, but also stayed to help serve food and support National Night Out.
“We had several people just come out and help,” Garrett said. “All of our people from around our town that have services for kids, they showed up to tell people what services they provide and offer.
“So, I think it’s been a pretty good night,” he said.
