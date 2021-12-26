Lamar County Republican Chair Scott Hommell’s remark that he doesn’t consider politics to be “Republicans versus Democrats, but American values versus communism” isn’t sitting well with Lamar County Democrats.
Hommell’s remark was made during his first public interview as the local GOP chairman as he was discussing Republican leadership and intraparty divide.
“Right now, we have one group on the port side and one on the starboard side,” Hommell said. “I’m going to be on the bow to lead the way and make sure we continue to have a good, strong Republican base in this community because what is going on in the Democratic Party is just wrong. The Democrat Party is moving so far left that I don’t consider it Republicans versus Democrats, but American values versus communism.”
Lamar County Democratic Party Chair Gary O’Connor, responding to the assessment of the party, said Democrats are not moving left, it’s that Republicans are moving further to the right.
“If you go back to the Republican Party platform in 1956 during the Eisenhower era, which was arguably one of the most economically advantageous eras in U.S. history for everyone, not just the wealthy, and there’s very little similarity between what Republicans stood for then and what they claim to stand for now,” O’Connor said.
In response to Hommell’s remark about communism, O’Connor said the Democratic Party wants neither that ideology or socialism.
“Communism is a system where all property is owned by the government, and people are paid by the government. All services are provided by the central government. Cuba’s probably the closest country today to offering that kind of comprehensive behavior,” O’Connor said. “Realistically, even socialism doesn’t exist in this country except in the military. Socialism is an arrangement where the means of production, the factories, the energy producers, etc., are owned by the government. And no Democrat that I know of, even the farthest left, are advocating that the government take over ownership of factories.
“So, it’s ridiculous for any Republican to claim that Democrats want even a socialist form of government, let alone communist. It’s just showing a lack of understanding.”
