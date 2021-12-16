Robert Vine, a deputy city manager in Dayton, a Houston suburb, has been named assistant city manager after Paris City Council approved the appointment by City Manager Grayson Path at a Monday night meeting. He is to begin duties Jan. 10.
“Mr. Vine has displayed a great depth of knowledge and understanding that matches the job description as I’ve written it, and I’m very impressed with his experience as well as his character,” Path said of the candidate he selected from a field of 43 applicants. “I’ve spoken with current officials over him, many of his former bosses as well as other chiefs of police in areas where he has worked, and all have said he is a man of ethics and integrity and professionalism.”
Vine will receive a starting salary of $130,714, approved earlier in the current year budget.
“It’s definitely an honor to be recommended for this position with the City of Paris,” Vine said. “It is my passion to lead and mentor people. It all boils down to communication and relationships and taking time to build those relationships. I consider myself a servant leader, and I am here to shine the principles of service, humility, integrity, nobility and excellence.”
Earlier in the day, Vine met with council members individually. Each spoke favorably about the experience, and each expressed confidence in Path’s decision.
“I got to meet with you for a few minutes this afternoon, and it was a nice meeting,” Councilor Linda Knox said. “I am not qualified in making this decision, but this man right there (Path) is qualified. He has selected some wonderful folks to join our team here, and I certainly support you as his selection for this position.”
A Michigan native, Vine moved to Texas in 1998 and has worked in law enforcement since 1997 in Mt. Pleasant, Gladewater and Dayton with more than eight years of experience as police chief and three years as a deputy city manager in Dayton, where he oversees public safety and emergency management.
He and his wife, Kristy, have five children and five grandchildren.
