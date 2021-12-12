Monday is the final day to file for positions on ballots in upcoming March 1 party primary elections with several county offices up for grabs in preparation for party nominations for the November general election.
Those seeking positions on either party ballot have until 5 p.m. Monday to file the necessary forms with election officials, in the case for Lamar County at the Elections Office in the Lamar County Annex building, 231 Lamar Ave., in Red River County with the county clerk’s office and in Fannin County with the county chairs of respective parties.
As is the case in recent years, more local candidates are seeking Republican nominations with few, if any, countywide offices being sought by Democrats. As also the case, most positions have no opposition.
In Lamar County, incumbent Precinct 2 Commissioner Lonnie Layton is the only candidate yet to file for a position on the Democratic Party primary ballot while several candidates have filed for positions on the Republican primary ballot. Winners of the March primary election will face off in the general election in November along with candidates from both parties up and down the state-wide election ballot.
Lamar County offices up for election include county judge, county court-at-law judge, district clerk, county clerk, treasurer, commissioners in Precincts 2 and 4, and justices of the peace in Precincts 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5-2, according to information from Lamar County Elections Administrator Tricia Johnson.
Incumbents Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell, County Court-at-Law Judge Bill Harris, District Clerk Shawntel Golden, Precinct 4 Commissioner Kevin Anderson, and Treasurer Camey Boyer all have filed for reelection on the Republican primary ballot. County Clerk Ruth Sisson has also filed, as has challenger LeAndra Maughon, an intake coordinator with Visiting Angels.
All incumbent justices of the peace in Precincts 1, 2, 3 and 4 have filed, including James Mazy, Crystal Duke, Tim Risinger and Jimmy Steed. Anson Amis and Joey McCarthy, both with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, have filed for justice of the peace, Precinct 5, Place 2. Incumbent Gene Hobbs has announced he will retire.
In Fannin County, there have been no candidates to file in the Democratic primary election, according to Democratic Chairman Bill Roberts.
As of presstime, attempts failed to reach Republican Chairperson Melanie Grammar for Republican filings.
In Red River County, seven people have filed to run for one of the seven offices up for grabs in the March primary elections. All seven candidates have filed to run in the Republican Primary.
Robert Bridges is a candidate for the county judge position being vacated by L.D. Williamson.
Shawn Weemes has filed to run again for the county clerk’s job. In the district clerk and county treasurer races, in which both incumbents are not seeking reelection, one person has filed in each race. Brenna Williams has filed for the district clerk position and Lorena Dela Torre is seeking the county treasurer’s post.
Current Precinct 2 Commissioner David Hutson is running for reelection, while Bruce Emery is running for the Precinct 4 seat.
Danny Halley, the incumbent Precinct 4 commissioner, is not going to run for another term.
Incumbent Shelley Barton will seek another term as the county’s justice of the peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.