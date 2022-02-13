DETROIT – The Detroit Independent School District trustees are scheduled to hear the district’s Deanna Ramsey’s presentation concerning House Bill 3 that was passed by the Texas Legislature in 2019.
The board is set to consider approval of an updated bid for costs related to the ongoing facility renovations and an amended district innovation plan.
The approval of the district’s 2022-23 school calendar is also part of the night’s agenda as well as considering an agreement with Lamar County Electric Power for an upgrade.
The board also plans to call for the election of two board members and consider approving a joint agreement with Red River County for a May 7 election date.
The board also plans to go into executive session to discuss administrator contract extensions and personnel matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.