Prairiland ISD calls for $7.5 million bond election
PATTONVILLE — Prairiland ISD trustees this week called a $7.5 million bond election for May 1 to add classrooms at Blossom Elementary and Prairiland Junior High.
Trustees scheduled a public meeting March 1 to answer questions, and another meeting later in April to present architectural drawings, Superintendent Jeff Ballard said about action taken at Monday’s meeting. Time and place for both meetings will be forthcoming.
“It’s something we have been needing in Blossom for a long time,” Ballard said about the referendum. “And it’s exciting at the junior high to get everybody out of portables. We are planning to upgrade the front of the building so the kids will have something to be proud of.”
Eight classrooms are planned at Blossom and up to eight at the junior high along with supporting common areas such as restrooms and workrooms. At Blossom, plans call for part of the new classrooms to be storm-certified.
“We are also looking at building a multi-purpose room at Blossom to give students a place to go on bad weather days, and for the community to use as needed,” Ballard said, noting the gymnasium is used most periods for physical education.
Ballard emphasized the proposed $7.5 million will be used solely for academic purposes and will not cause an increase in property taxes.
Prairiland trustees began serious discussions about a bond election as early as November when the board learned that increasing property tax revenue from solar farms in the district would allow a sizable bond package without increasing taxes. Although solar farm taxes are limited on the maintenance and operations side of the tax rate, there is no limitation on the interest and sinking, or debt side of the rate.
North Lamar ISD voters to decide on $51.5 million bond in May
North Lamar ISD voters will go to the polls May 1 to decide the fate of a $51.55 million bond election as the result of action taken this week by school trustees.
Voters will decide on five propositions to include Proposition A for $43.07 million for academics, Proposition B for $1.8 million for transportation, Proposition C for $405,000 in technology, Proposition D for $2.075 million for Athletics and Proposition E for $4.2 million for fine arts.
“It’s a critical step, and I know the board has weighed all the options,” Superintendent Kelli Stewart said about the action trustees took Monday night. “State standards are increasing every year, and we strive to progress beyond to provide a modern teaching and learning experience. It’s been rewarding to watch our community and the board work together to build this plan.”
After receiving a recommendation from the district’s Community Advisory Committee at a Jan. 27 meeting, the board increased Proposition A by $2.699 million to allow for more intensive work on Cecil Everett Elementary for K-1 students.
“We felt like Everett needed more work to make it a more complete project, and to take Everett through its lifetime as a building,” Board President Elisha Preston said during the Monday night meeting.
The proposed $8.5 million Everett project includes roof replacement, renovation and relocation of existing restrooms, renovation of hallways to prevent traffic through classrooms, replacement of the gym floor, replacement of 22 HVAC units, upgrade to the intercom system, replacement of the north exterior canopy with an enclosed corridor, accessibility upgrades, site drainage improvements, a new entrance canopy and redevelopment of the building exterior with brick.
Other bond proposal projects include 15 new buses to replace a fleet past its useful life, the construction of a new energy-efficient elementary school for 650 students in grades two through five, the upgrade of safety and security features district-wide, along with the replacement of end-of-life HVAC units. Other projects include repurposing Bailey Intermediate for special education students, repairs to the high school auditorium, gym and athletic facilities, along with a fine arts addition at North Lamar High School. Also included are Chromebooks, iPads and charging stations so all students can participate in interactive and remote learning.
It’s been 12 years since North Lamar passed a bond election, which provided $4.68 million for four science labs and five computer labs, along with some repairs and improvements at other campuses.
“Many of our buildings were built in the ’70s and ’80s and have not been renovated since then,” Preston said Tuesday. “Our teachers and students have continued to do a great job in these settings, but improved learning facilities and technology will help give them the tools they need and deserve.”
For the current bond, the Community Advisory Committee opted to remove turf from athletic fields as included in the 2020 bond and to save portions of Bailey Middle School to be used for special education students, according to earlier reports.
Reflecting on the advisory groups work, committee member Aaron Barnes said serving was an eye-opening experience.
“I was impressed by the transparency of the entire process of creating the bond package,” the North Lamar graduate and parent said. “Having the administration, our school board and our advisory committee totally unified around this bond package makes me very excited for the future of our district.”
