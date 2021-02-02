WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Pat Fallon of the Fourth Congressional District has been nominated to serve on the Armed Services Committee, and he said he’s ready for action.
Fallon told The Paris News that during his election campaign, he told his constituents a main goal of his was to be appointed to the committee to work toward supplying the U.S. military with the best gear, education and pay possible. As someone who served in the Air Force, Fallon said he knows the importance of supporting American troops.
Fallon added his military experience has given him a better understanding of what soldiers need.
“(My experience), it really is invaluable. You understand the culture, you understand and are familiar with the acronyms in the language, and the parlance, if you will. And it just goes a long way,” he said.
A big motivator for Fallon in pushing to get on the committee was the Red River Army Depot in Bowie County, which covers more than 15,000 acres and employs more than 3,500 people, according to its website.
“You can imagine what would happen to Lamar, Red River, Bowie, Cass, Marion, Titus, Franklin counties if the Red River (Army Depot) was negatively impacted,” Fallon said.
The congressman added that he wants to make a broader effort to provide the best resources possible to American troops as China gains more military prowess.
“The number one thing is China is definitely by far the largest looming threat, and they’re chomping at the bit, licking their lips ready to, you know, take over as the preeminent superpower on the globe, and that would be a dark day if that would ever happen,” Fallon said. “So, in doing our mission, I think we forestall that and we want to do that for as long as possible.”
Fallon has received positive public recognition for his nomination, including support from Alabama Rep. Mike Rogers.
“I’m confident that the committee and our armed forces will benefit greatly from (Fallon’s) participation, and I thank him for his years of service to our nation,” Rogers said in a press release.
“We must make it a top priority to maintain the best and strongest military the world over to best protect the American people, our homeland, and our Republic,” Fallon said in the same statement.
