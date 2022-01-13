Hundreds of Lamar County residents visited a three-hour Covid-19 test site Tuesday, overwhelming the Paris-Lamar County Health District’s ability to call with results that night. The surge in testing comes as the highly contagious omicron variant tears through the county, upping Covid-19 active case numbers to 1,186 by Wednesday afternoon.
The health district hosted the quick test site at the Covid Center, 1128 Clarksville St. in Paris, “to help alleviate a backlog of sick people needing tests,” and officials expected to see about 150 visitors. Visitors were told they’d have their results in about three hours. Instead, nearly 400 showed up seeking to know if they had Covid-19, and the list of phone calls to make grew so long, officials estimated it would take until 3 a.m. Results call resumed Wednesday morning, health district director Gina Prestridge said.
“Covid has once again reached a fever pitch,” she said. “Tuesday’s testing clinic was very helpful in trying to meet the demand for testing. Honestly, we could do round the clock testing at this point and never meet the demand.”
Similar clinics will be scheduled as staff is available, and those will be announced on the Paris-Lamar County Health District and WIC Services Facebook page.
“As with everyone else, our staff has also been hit hard this wave,” Prestridge said.
Other testing sites, closed or operating with reduced hours due to slowing demand as the delta variant wave crashed, may resume services. Prestridge said Paris Junior College is working on getting its drive-thru testing site up and running.
“This particular variant is highly contagious, so recommendations are to get vaccinated (may still catch it, but hopefully won’t get severely ill), avoid large crowds/gatherings, masking, stay home if sick and bump up hygiene — wash hands, germ gel, etc.,” Prestridge said.
