HONEY GROVE — City Council swore in the city’s mayor pro tem, Alderman Terry Paul Cunningham, Monday evening at its regular meeting. Cunningham will lead the council when Mayor Claude Caffee is unavailable.
Additionally, to modernize the city’s information delivery and online presence, the council hired a webmaster to redesign its website, cityofhoneygrove.org. The new website launched early in order to post the agenda in time as required by the Texas Open Meetings Act, but it is now live.
Councilors also plan to label, modify, index and research past city ordinances in an online database. The council plans to upload some of the most cited orders to the new website to make the information easier to access for all parties.
“We’re all excited about the possibility, and we will continue. And one of our goals is to actually rewrite and reexamine ordinances that we have in place. We hope to be able to put those on the website. Those that are most often asked about—we hope those will go out and be put on the website,” Caffee said.
Honey Grove will have free Covid-19 testing in the square Jan. 21-23.
“We have Covid testing in Honey Grove a month or so ago. And of that group, we had 264 folks who tested, and seven tested positive in that group. Some of those folks came from the surrounding communities,” Caffee said.
In public forum, some concerned residents discussed city issues. Mike Colvin asked about traffic control.
“I’ve lived out here for a little over a year. I’m not sure if this has been addressed before, but I’ve noticed that the street signs are either missing or hard to read, and I’m not sure if anybody has addressed this recently,” he said.
Kayla Hall expressed concern regarding the rent and lease ordinance discussed at the council meeting. The ordinance would put stipulations on landowners and establish minimum standards required for any residence being rented or leased.
“The way it is written does not anything about timing or costs, and it is vague enough to be dangerous, and specific enough to be dangerous. So I feel like it’s kind of a slippery slope, and I would just like the council to consider getting into something that a future council who has different intentions could use for the citizens of Honey Grove that were not intended,” Hall said.
Alderman Brian Owen had similar reservations when it came to approving the ordinance.
“Like Ms. Hall said, it’s a slippery slope. It’s opening the door for government to come in and further regulate an agreement between two people and oversee that, and that agreement is between the renter and the landlord. That’s the two that should be talking with. If they don’t like the way the landlord is maintain your building or property, move out. I have a ton about the free market here,” Owen said.
However, the ordinance was adopted as written, with a 3-2 vote.
Owen also opposed a motion regulating distance requirements for retail sales of beer and wine. Councilors decided to set a public hearing for the regulation at the council’s next meeting.
