Lamar County Commissioners are to take a look at a financial incentive for a business prospect and continue discussions on property acquisition and American Rescue Act spending when the court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
The court also is expected to a proclaim the week of April 10-16 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week and the week of April 24-30 as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and conduct a public hearing to discuss the adoption of a resolution to approve a 5 in 5 Housing In-fill Development Program within the Paris city limits.
Other agenda items include the approval of Happy Acres, a private subdivision consisting of 18 lots on 38.58 acres in Precinct 3, the assignment of TxCDBG and HOME program administrative grants, consideration of a policy for driveway culverts and the letting of bids for law enforcement vehicles, drones, belly dump trailers, a tractor and shredder. The court also is to consider the approval of 5 in 5 Housing In-Fill Development Program guidelines in conjunction with the City of Paris.
Other items include the implementation agreement with Priority dispatch for an emergency medical dispatch system, the execution of agreements with Flock Safety for a license plate reading camera system and another with Guardian RFID for a mobile inmate tracking and documentation system. Documentation of training for the county treasurer also is an agenda item.
