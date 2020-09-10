HONEY GROVE — Residents will soon have the opportunity to voice support or concern regarding the City of Honey Grove’s proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget prior to its adoption.
A public hearing on the proposed $2.07 million budget is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at City Hall, 633 N. 6th St. in Honey Grove. The proposal includes a general fund of $845,318, a water budget of $952,882 and $273,863 for debt. The general fund itself includes the budgets for the administration, street, police and fire departments, as well as $11,494 in contingency funds.
Discussion during Tuesday’s budget workshop focused on the addition of a 3% salary increase in all departments, a change Administrative Secretary Sally Wright said also impacted FICA and retirement totals in the budget. The change was made at the request of the city’s aldermen following their first budget meeting Sept. 1.
Wright also included in the proposed budget, off to the side, a potential increase in retirement match after she was approached by a department head about the possibility. She told the aldermen she was asked if the city would consider letting employees set 7% of their salary aside for retirement, rather than the current 5%, and if the city would match that 2-to-1.
Alderman Thad Weems was concerned the increase in retirement, coupled with the increase in salary, would be too costly for the city to implement in the same year. The proposed budget headed to public hearing does not include the change for retirement.
Mayor Claude Caffee voiced support for Weems’ position that the city should also keep available some funding for emergencies, saying he is “nervous about spending.”
“As you know, this last year we had things come up that we didn’t expect,” Caffee said. “I really think we need to maintain funds for emergencies.”
Caffee also addressed the city’s proposed tax rate of 0.7936%, saying some property owners might believe the tax rate went up when in fact it is lower than the current fiscal year rate of 0.8005% because Fannin County property valuations have gone up.
The mayor spoke briefly about federal CARES Act funds, of which the city was eligible to receive about $90,000. The library requested about $5,000, and the city submitted that request to an auditor who screens such requests to ensure they comply for funding. Caffee said the request is appropriate. He plans to bring the request, which will provide what the library needs to open up more for the community, to the next council meeting for approval.
Additionally, the city is researching ways to make itself more accessible through technology for the public. That includes possibly bringing webpage management in-house and providing employees the technology they would need to work from home should the city office need to shut down. Also, the city is looking into more internet services for residents, such as paying water bills, accessing court documents and processing other business needs. Caffee said a proposal will be brought in the near future.
