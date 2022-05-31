For the 19th year in a row, the Boys and Girls Club of Paris will host its turtle float in front of the Love Civic Center on Saturday at 10 a.m. The event, which features 5,000 rubber turtles floating downstream, raises funds for Boys and Girls Club programming, utilities and other costs.
The annual turtle float is the organization’s second largest fundraiser, and Boys and Girls Club officials hope to bring in $50,000 this year, Executive Director Jason Macchia said. The dam will break by 1o a.m., and the race will be over by 10:05 a.m., he said. Last year, the dam broke five minutes early, which they hope to stop from happening this year.
“It’s a fun time. The kids enjoy being down there and watching the turtles go by. And we have a bunch of kids who every year, help us gather up all the turtles, put them back in the bins, and bring them back to the club for us,” Macchia said.
Turtles will be sold until Friday online at https://www.bgcparis.org/give-today or in the Boys and Girls Club office at 1530 1st St NE in Paris.
