All community members are invited to participate in the “Healing Parade,” an event intended to bring together Parisians. “We all must do our part to help reunite our community,” the event description states.
Organizers have asked participants not to decorate cars with political signage, but rather messages of love and unity. Cars will leave from Leon Williams Park at 2 p.m. Sunday and masks are required while outside of vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.