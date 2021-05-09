RENO — Participants at the fourth annual Live United 5K Run/Walk faced an uphill trek followed by a brisk headwind Saturday morning as they made their way around the Pine Ridge Golf Course in Reno.
“We had a great showing today with over 50 runners and walkers,” said Jenny Wilson, director of the United Way of Lamar County. “I would say the majority are walking, so never be afraid to come out.”
Wilson estimates more than $4,300 will be added to United Way coffers as a result of the roughly 3.1-mile event.
Paris High School junior Adam Hartman took the first place medal in men’s competition with a time of 20.45 followed by Prairiland High School senior Edwardo Banda with a time of 21.19 for second place and Osvaldo (Chato) Viveros with 22.36 for third.
Taylor Sandoval, of Tailored Rides, a United Way agency, took the women’s title with a 24.25 minute run.
“It was an uphill, headwind finish,” Sandoval said as she crossed the finish line. When asked if she prepared for the day, Sandoval replied, “I stretched this morning.”
Wilson expressed appreciation to United Way agency representatives who, along with Paris High School honor society members, served as encouragers along the route, and to her board members for their participation.
“This is the first time we’ve had it out here, and we are so appreciative of Pine Ridge,” Wilson said. “There is so much energy in the air, and we are promoting health, which is one of our tenants along with education and financial stability.”
Other 5K Run/Walk sponsors include Texas Oncology, Lamar National Bank, Quality Care, Health4U and Paris Regional Medical Center.
