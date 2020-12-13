Norm and Patsy Davis have made history.
On Saturday morning, Suzy Harper of the Lamar County Historical Commission announced that the couple won the 2020 “History Maker of the Year” award for their years of service to the Lamar County community.
The Davis’ son, Jim Davis, was there to accept the award as the couple hunkered down in their home to avoid the potential of exposure to Covid-19. He said he was immensely proud of his parents.
“I’m really, really excited for them,” Davis said. “My mom’s 89 and my dad’s 96 but they have been active in the Historical Museum for a long time.”
Norm and Patsy are known by many for their love of history and involvement with sharing the past with Lamar County residents. A former history teacher at Crockett Middle School, Patsy taught eager young students about Texas and U.S. history, holding the belief that it’s important to learn about those who came before to understand the present and future. She even gave a keynote speech at the 100th anniversary commemoration of the fire of 1916.
“I think (they won) because of their long-time service and (Patsy’s) amazing love of history,” Harper said. “She taught history, and she just imparts it like nobody else.”
Norm was heavily involved with the annual Celebrate America Parade, building wooden floats by hand, including a reproduction of the raising of the flag at Iwo Jima, complete with live soldiers. He was integral in — literally — building the Lamar County Historical Museum and poured hours into handcrafting wood pens and bowls to give away to charitable organizations.
The couple were known throughout Paris as the owners of Williams Sporting Goods, where Patsy enjoyed selling and fitting letter jackets for young athletes in the county and many Paris residents know her for her radio commercials, every one of which ended with her catchphrase: “In beautiful downtown Paris.”
Each nominee for the award was picked by County Judge Brandon Bell and the County Commissioners. The nominees, Johnnie and Fannie Chaffin, Ray and Pat Evers, Ronnie Nutt and Philip Cecil, were recognized with a short speech followed by a genuine round of applause from the audience.
“It was impossible to choose,” Harper said.
