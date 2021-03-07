Realtor Rusty Lowe reached the peak of achievement in the realty world this week as the Century 21 Harvey Properties agent was presented with the Dick Loughlin International Hall of Fame Award.
“It’s just the most amazing professional honor that you could imagine,” Lowe said.
Friends, family and colleagues gathered for a brunch Wednesday to watch Lowe accept his award over Zoom in place of a large annual celebration that would’ve brought thousands of agents together. Auditorium full of people or not, the award was still an honor.
“Nobody deserves it more than he does,” Lowe’s colleague Clayton Pilgrim said.
Lowe specializes in agriculture and farmland sales and has been working with Century 21 since 1998, building years of experience that have seen him close sales across the country. Pilgrim, who has worked alongside Lowe for about five years, said many see Lowe as a mentor in the business, and someone whose specialty fits perfectly with the Paris area.
“He’s a huge asset to our community because we’re a big ag community and to be specialized in those kinds of deals — I’m lucky enough to get to work around him,” Pilgrim said.
During the award presentation, Lowe was praised for his involvement with civic organizations like the Boy Scouts of America, Rotary Club and Paris Education Foundation. Pilgrim and Century 21 Harvey Properties owner/broker Renee Harvey said he never hesitates to give back — and stay humble about it all the way.
“He has a servant spirit,” Harvey said. “It’s not for the recognition.”
Pilgrim said Lowe’s generosity is what makes him stand out from the crowd.
“The biggest thing I can say is his giving back is huge. … He gives not only money but time and assets and access to his ranch for kids to camp and fish and hang out,” Pilgrim said.
After 23 years with Century 21, Lowe has learned the ins and outs of the business, but still has a passion for it. Award in hand, he’ll keep closing deals for years to come.
“There’s no barriers, no boundaries,” Lowe said. “I mean, sky’s the limit.”
