RENO - The Parks and Trail Committee will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 160 Blackburn St., where they plan to discuss the city’s annual Summer Celebration in a workshop session.
The committee has plans to come up with ideas for Reno’s participation in the Highway 82 Garage Sale.
Members also plan to hear estimates for cost of a Christmas tree and a sound system for the Reno Kiwanis Park.
