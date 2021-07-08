The Quilts of Valor Circle of the Red River Valley Quilt Guild honored 100-year-old John Weldon Whitney, of Paris, with a Quilt of Valor Wednesday afternoon at Paris Chalet Senior Living Center.
One of the few remaining World War II veterans, Whitney fought with the 96th Division field artillery battalion on the South Pacific islands near Japan known as Okinawa. With roughly 12,500 U.S. troops killed or missing, and 62,000 casualties in all, the Battle of Okinawa was the bloodiest in the Pacific
“This quilt is an expression of gratitude meant to thank and comfort you,” circle president Regina Harris-Holcomb said in making the presentation. “We honor all of those who have left everything they hold dearly to go and fight, protect and serve their time. This quilt says ‘thank you’ for your service, your sacrifices and valor in saving our nation.”
Born on a cotton farm in the community of Minter in southeastern Lamar County, Whitney attended elementary school there and graduated in 1938 from Deport High School after schools consolidated. Uncle Sam drafted him into the Army in 1942. After the war, he joined his father on the farm, married in 1952 and later got into the livestock business where he traded cattle and sent steers to feed lots all over the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.