BONHAM — The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will host a series of meetings Tuesday in Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St., starting with an 8:45 a.m. public hearing on the adoption of the minimum infrastructure standards for manufactured home rental communities.
That public hearing will be followed by another at 9 a.m. regarding the Fannin County District Court’s and county clerk’s records archive plans.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet in regular session at 9:15 a.m. for discussion and possible action on the public hearing items, as well as business regarding the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration and continuity plans; pay for security on Election Day possibly set at $40 per hour and not to exceed $1,200 with election salary; the addition of FM 897 to the state highway system; a revised list of salaries and positions for the upcoming fiscal year; and business regarding land in the county.
The meeting will be available by teleconference on Zoom with meeting ID 87665647174.
