Paris Police Department

July 18 to July 21

Paris Police Department

Cornelius Lamont Sims, 40: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with identification numbers-personal property, driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.

Tyrell DeWayne Scales, 27: Driving while intoxicated.open alcoholic container, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.

Shawn Adam Carrouth, 45: Aggravated assault with a

deadly weapon.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Clifton Montel Thomas, 27: Sexual assault of a child.

Roswell Newton Guernsey, 51: Violation of parole.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.