July 18 to July 21
Paris Police Department
Cornelius Lamont Sims, 40: Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with identification numbers-personal property, driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Tyrell DeWayne Scales, 27: Driving while intoxicated.open alcoholic container, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Shawn Adam Carrouth, 45: Aggravated assault with a
deadly weapon.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Clifton Montel Thomas, 27: Sexual assault of a child.
Roswell Newton Guernsey, 51: Violation of parole.
