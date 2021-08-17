Steve Tucker is taking over the reins as executive director of the Red River Valley Fair Association upon the retirement of Rita Jane Haynes, who has been the director for the past 40 years.
“This will be my last fair,” Haynes said of the upcoming fair scheduled Sept 29-Oct. 2 at the Lamar County Fairgrounds. “I have all the confidence in Steve because I’ve been grooming him for this position for several years.”
Haynes announced plans to retire in May, at which time the board approved Tucker as her replacement along with his wife, Susan Tucker, and staff member Lynn Eggers as full-time office staff.
Travis Tidwell and Charlie Tidwell remain as grounds and maintenance employees.
“I’ve got some big shoes to fill, and it’s going to take three of us to do what Rita Jane did herself,” Tucker said. “The last thing I want to do is disappoint Rita Jane.”
With the fair since 1980, Haynes has seen the fair grow with the addition of all the buildings on the grounds with the
exception of the Coliseum, which underwent a renovation during her tenure.
A Lamar County native and Paris High School graduate, Tucker received an agriculture teaching degree from East Texas State, now Texas A&M University-Commerce, and for the past 26 years taught at Paris ISD. Tucker has resigned his position with the district with plans to pursue other interests in addition to his responsibilities as fair association executive director.
First as a volunteer in the early 2000s, Tucker has served on the board of directors since 2005, serving as secretary-treasurer, then vice president and as president from 2018 until June 2021.
