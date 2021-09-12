HONEY GROVE — Honey Grove ISD property owners can expect to pay the school district $1.102 per $100 valuation after action by the Board of Trustees in late August. The total tax rate includes 89.2 cents for Maintenance & Operations and 31.91 cents for Interest & Sinking.
The 2021-22 tax rate is down nearly 11 cents from the previous year, when it was set at $1.2111 per $100 valuation. The rate has been falling since 2014 when the school board set it at $1.40912.
The property tax rate was approved during a special meeting Aug. 23 after the school board adopted a fiscal year 2021-22 budget totaling more than $8.23 million. The district is projecting revenue from local and intermediate sources at nearly $3.2 million, up $439,011 from FY 2020-21 as property values continue to increase. The overall 2021-22 budget is down $479,475 from the previous year, however, as the district projects it will receive $918,476 less in state program revenues.
