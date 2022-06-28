CLARKSVILLE — Donnie Mitchell, the general manager of the Red River County Water Supply, asked for monetary help from county commissioners Monday during their meeting in the Courthouse Annex.
Mitchell said that the FM 1159 Water Line Project was going to run over budget and wanted to see if the commissioners could direct more county funds toward the project.
Mitchell said the initial grant request a few years ago was for $160,000 and the cost is going to exceed that.
Commissioner Donnie Gentry asked Mitchell how much he was requesting.
“Anything will help, of course, the more the better,” Mitchell said. “We are just asking for some help on this project.”
The commissioners then voted to table the measure until they are clear on how much money will be available from the next ARP check to help the water supply office.
The county has already earmarked $500,000 of the next ARP check for repairs to the Red River County Courthouse and more will have to come out of that check for repairs to the County Annex.
The court also changed the wording of an ordinance concerning the dispositions of deceased paupers.
The county voted to either donate the body to scientific research or to pay $1,000 toward cremation costs.
The Sheriff’s office got permission to buy a 2017 Ford Police Interceptor for $24,549.97. The funds for the vehicle had been anticipated in the Sheriff’s Office 2021-22 budget.
County Judge L.D. Williamson presented a plaque in honor of District Clerk Janice Gentry’s years of service to the county. Gentry’s last day on the job is June 30.
