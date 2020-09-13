BLOSSOM — With no one in attendance at public hearings, Blossom City Council took care of business in less than 30 minutes Thursday afternoon.
Councilors approved a proposed 66-cent tax rate, the city secretary’s proposed $425,325 general fund and $616,430 utility fund budgets and conducted a street repair workshop. The final vote on both the budget and tax rate is scheduled for a Sept. 17 meeting, set for 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 1240 W. Front St.
Although the 66-cent tax rate remains the same as last year, taxpayers can expect to pay more this year because of increased property values. At the proposed rate, homeowners with a $100,000 house will pay an annual $660 in property taxes.
“I want to thank City Secretary Stacy Prestridge for all the hard work in preparing this budget,” Mayor Charlotte Burge said before calling for a vote. Councilors Debra Burge, Jeff Stover and Roger Daugherty joined the mayor in approving the city manager’s work. Councilor Larry Bridges was absent.
General fund revenue comes primarily from property taxes estimated to be roughly $191,000. A 1% sales tax is expected to generate $95,000 while a 0.25% street sales tax is expected to earn $26,000. Franchise fees are estimated at $67,000, a bond reimbursement adds $31,000 and miscellaneous interest, penalties and rentals provide the remaining revenue.
Utility fund revenue is estimated at $310,000 from water sales, $150,000 from sewer sales and $120,000 from trash sales with the rest in miscellaneous fees, inspections and interest. The city will spend roughly $125,000 in water purchases from the Lamar County Water District.
A copy of both budgets with detailed expenditures will be available at City Hall, 1240 W. Front St., after final vote on Sept. 17, according to the city secretary.
After a brief street repair workshop, councilors designated South High Street as the city’s priority focus for the coming year with repairs concentrated mainly south of the Blossom Elementary gymnasium. Other streets making a priority list include Carolyn, West Main, East Main and Moore.
Councilors also gave final approval to a revised outdoor burning ordinance with an emphasis on the prohibition of trash burning in ditches. The council also amended a hazardous lot ordinance to reduce the days of compliance from 30 days to 10 days from the receipt of a certified letter or 15 days from the date the letter was mailed.
