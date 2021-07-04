Commissioners’ Court resumes budget workshops for fiscal year 2021-2022 when the court meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Lamar County Courthouse, 109 N. Main St.
Expected to appear are representatives of Innovative Enterprise, Juvenile Probation, the Natural Resource Conservation Service, Lakes Regional Mental Health and Mental Retardation, Adult Probation and Parks & Willdlife.
Hearings are to resume at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday as commissioners will hear from the Paris Optimist Club, the East Texas Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse and the Lamar County Tax Assessor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.