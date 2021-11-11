BONHAM — A future Fannin County Justice Center might do more for the county than consolidate offices that are now scattered about, costing taxpayers about $112,000 annually in leases. It could potentially generate revenue by leasing out extra space.
That potential was discussed Tuesday when Brad Isbell, president of Eikon Consulting Group, and architect Greg Schon visited the Commissioners’ Court for the second time to discuss an architectural plan focusing on the former Brookshire’s and Walmart buildings in the north part of town. Isbell and Schon first discussed the property with commissioners on Oct. 5, noting such positives as good visibility and access from the highway, sufficient space for expansion, parking for the public and its new roof.
An additional benefit to using the buildings, if the county is successful in negotiating an affordable price with the landowner, is the reduced costs of remodeling the property versus constructing something new. A price tag of $40 million would doom the project, County Judge Randy Moore said, so when Eikon offered its service pro bono, it got the nod to draft a concept so commissioners could estimate costs.
“We’ve been trying to do our best diligence to find out what our options are,” Moore said.
In revising the concept shown to commissioners in October, Eikon moved Juvenile Probation, non-court related County Clerk’s Office activities, and the tag and elections offices into the smaller retail space available on the property in front of the main Brookshire’s building. The change allowed for a bigger District Courtroom while reducing the size of the County Clerk’s Office by the court. The plan leaves 46,800 square feet of leasable area in the Walmart portion of the building.
Renovation costs would include building new entrances, installing new HVAC systems, interior finishes, patching and repairing concrete and installing a new sprinkler system in the smaller retail building. Other work would include asphalt and drainage repair, site lighting replacement and fencing costs. With many factors still up in the air, including which materials to use, Eikon estimated the project’s construction cost at between $8.3 million and $9.5 million, not counting the cost of buying the property.
Moore said there are a few other considerations in play, including determining the future of the Department of Public Safety building. And commissioners would have to come up with the costs to buy and revamp the property, some of which could come from the county’s American Rescue Plan funds. There’s about $6 million available, Moore said, although it’s up to commissioners on where to spend that money. Additional funding could come from obligation bonds, which would raise taxes some, Moore said.
“We got people all over this county, and we’re paying leases all over this county … If we can get everybody into one location, that would just be ideal,” the judge said. “We need to fit it for how it’s going to look in the future for the next people.”
Moore passed on an agenda item calling for the county to seek a request for qualifications regarding Justice Service architectural services. The county’s next step is to meet with the Brookshire’s building landowner to negotiate a price, and then the county will seek proposals for the work, Moore said.
