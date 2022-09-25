North Lamar Varsity football blew out Wills Point last night in a huge 48-7 win. With a total of seven touchdowns and 586 yards in the game, most of which were gained on the ground, the Panthers put on a running clinic.

Senior running back No. 3 Quay Mason and junior No. 9 Blake Hildreth combined for over 200 yards, with Mason getting 145 of those, and Hildreth with 86 yards.

