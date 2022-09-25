North Lamar Varsity football blew out Wills Point last night in a huge 48-7 win. With a total of seven touchdowns and 586 yards in the game, most of which were gained on the ground, the Panthers put on a running clinic.
Senior running back No. 3 Quay Mason and junior No. 9 Blake Hildreth combined for over 200 yards, with Mason getting 145 of those, and Hildreth with 86 yards.
Each player scored, and among them, three other players scored in the game. No.5 Malaki Tillery, No. 18 Jayce Reagan and No.14 Parker Pines combined for 72 receiving yards as well.
Hildreth and No. 6 Lane Nelson also added 2 interceptions to the defensive effort, propelling the stifling win in the blowout.
In a big 49-6 win against Wolfe City, the Cooper Bulldogs varsity football team added 424 yards to their season totals. No. 10 quarterback Colin Ingram went six for seven on passing attempts, throwing for 64 yards.
No. 6 Markell Smith blew Wolfe City’s defense away with 126 yards on only 6 carries in the game, earning a touchdown along the way, as well as a receiving touchdown and a long run of 44 yards.
Ingram also had a great rushing game, running for a long of 41 yards and gaining 52 total rushing yards in the game.
On the defensive side, No. 3 Jackson Fogelberg caught an interception and forced a fumble, and the team made sure to keep Wolfe City behind the line of scrimmage with 4 tackles for losses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.