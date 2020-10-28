Faught Car Crash 10-28.jpg
A car flipped off of FM 195 Wednesday morning. Faught VFD Assistant Fire Chief Rick Browning said the driver walked away with no injuries.

 Submitted Photo

A car hydroplaned in the 6900 block of FM 195 this morning, Faught VFD Assistant Fire Chief Rick Browning said. Two units responded to the accident.

Browning said there was one person in the vehicle who walked away with no injuries, calling it "remarkable." Browning said rain usually accumulates in that area, making rollovers common. 

"It was pretty spectacular," Browning said. "But (the driver) was OK."

Julia Furukawa is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-8744 or at julia.furukawa@theparisnews.com.

