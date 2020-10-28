A car hydroplaned in the 6900 block of FM 195 this morning, Faught VFD Assistant Fire Chief Rick Browning said. Two units responded to the accident.
Browning said there was one person in the vehicle who walked away with no injuries, calling it "remarkable." Browning said rain usually accumulates in that area, making rollovers common.
"It was pretty spectacular," Browning said. "But (the driver) was OK."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.