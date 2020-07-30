A little more than a year after convicted child sex offender 36-year-old Ronald Glen Anderson, of Paris, received probation, he pleaded guilty to additional charges Wednesday and received a 35-year prison sentence.
“He will spend at least 17 and a half years in prison, and will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life,” Lamar County Assistant District Attorney Jill Drake said.
In March 2019, Anderson pleaded guilty to a first degree charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, four counts of first degree aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of second degree indecency with a child by sexual contact. District Judge Wes Tidwell sentenced him to 10 years probation and gave him deferred adjudication, meaning after the successful completion of probation, charges would not appear on his record.
“This year, three other juvenile girls came forward and alleged that the defendant had molested them prior to March 2019,” Drake said, explaining two new cases were filed, one for indecency with a child by sexual contact and another for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. “Another case was set for grand jury review in July.
“In an effort to resolve the case without a trial, and without a potential new indictment, the defendant pled to two counts of aggravated assault and received a sentence of 35 years in prison,” Drake said, adding that he also pled guilty to a motion on adjudicated guilt and received 10 years to run concurrently. “As a result of the plea bargain, the indecency with a child by sexual contact charge was dismissed, and the new indictment was not sought.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.