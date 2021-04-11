A public hearing and expected approval of the employment of Boggan Blair & Sampson as special counsel to perform legal services necessary to collect delinquent property taxes and an order for the collection of those taxes are agenda items when the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court meets at 9 a.m. Monday at the courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
Commissioners also are expected to declare the week of April 11-17 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week in Lamar County to honor telecommunications personnel.
In other action, the court is expected to enter an agreement with Fannin County concerning an equivalent match project to install new culverts in Fannin County and replace a bridge in Lamar County on CR 28100. Constable Steven Hill is to present a racial profiling report for Precinct 3, and Brad Archer of Archer Construction & Design is to discuss previously bid renovations to the courthouse.
Other agenda items include a discussion about constable vehicles no longer in use, an update on CARES Act funding, a decision whether to extend the county judge’s February ice storm disaster, which expires April 16, the appointment of two members to the Northeast Housing Finance Corp. board of directors and a contract for administrative services for the 2021 Texas Development Block Grant program.
Commissioners also are to consider a report by newly named County Treasurer Camey Boyer, along with her official bond, and are to recognize the completion of 15 hours of judicial education by Judge Brandon Bell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.