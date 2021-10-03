With all trustees present, the North Lamar ISD school board Wednesday gave unanimous approval to apply for $1.152 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II funds provided by the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act, signed into law in March 2020.
Turnaround on grant approval is expected in the next few weeks, Superintendent Kelli Stewart said.
No one from the public spoke at the early morning meeting during a required public hearing after state and federal programs director Lora Sanders made a presentation, which included information requested by the board at a July 26 meeting. Information included the names of local ESSER II Advisory Committee members and details about the committee’s decision to spend funds to retain teachers and support staff and to provide for elementary and secondary student intervention to recover from academic losses suffered because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Of the total $1,679,016 in eligible grant funds, plans call for the replacement of $527,486 withheld by the Texas Education Agency from this year’s foundation school program with the remaining $1,151,530 to be used for teacher retention and student intervention.
Finance director Melissa Darrow explained that TEA overpaid the district during the 2020-21 school year.
“They have been telling us that when all this extra money came in that they would take the overpayment off the top of ESSER II money,” Darrow said. “Well, lo and behold, we get our September settlement and find $600,000 deducted from our foundation funds this year. So what we are going to do is keep this $527,486 in the general fund and use as needed.”
The ESSER II 2021-23 budget includes a one-time payment of $400 to all employees for a total $217,500; $2,000 paid to teachers and professional staff and $1,000 paid to aides and secretaries for a total $701,020; an intervention teacher at Higgins Elementary, $61,910; five intervention aides, one each at Everett, Parker, Bailey, Stone and the high school, $90,000; curriculum support staff $38,100 and a data driven instructional coach, $43,000.
In other action, trustees approved the payment of $217,000 for property insurance. After a brief executive session, trustees approved the retirement of Tonya Igleheart effective Dec. 17 and the employment of Terri Marchan.
