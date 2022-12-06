American SpiralWeld Pipe Co., which recently completed the construction of its new facility earlier this year, was awarded the Paris Economic Development Corp.’s Industry Appreciation Award during the annual Lamar County Chamber of Commerce banquet. The award recognizes American SpiralWeld’s considerable investment into Lamar County, the creation of 80 new quality jobs for citizens and the revitalization of the Northwest Industrial Park.

“On behalf of ASWP Paris, we are excited to receive the Industry Appreciation Award,” Plant Manager Casey Johnson said. “This reward reflects the efforts, contributions and dedication of many individuals; both internal and external to ASWP. We are thankful and appreciative of all those individuals that have helped pave the way for ASWP Paris. We look forward to not only serving our customers but serving the Lamar County community for many years to come.”

American SpiralWeld is a manufacturer of pipe for large infrastructure applications, such as water lines for municipalities. In October 2018, the Paris Economic Development Corp., the City of Paris and Lamar County executed an agreement with the company to secure its new location in Paris. Construction efforts started promptly afterwards, and the facility was completed in February 2021. Production started not long after the facility was completed, and so far, American SpiralWeld has exceeded the expectations set forth in the agreement.

“ASWP’s investment in Paris has created great job opportunities for our citizens and will generate an estimated $100 million in new payroll throughout Lamar County over the next 10 years,” said Maureen Hammond, Paris Economic Development Corp. executive director. “ASWP’s Vice President of Operations Pat Hook had a grand vision for the Paris facility, and his leadership team made a considerable effort to make that vision a reality. Honoring them with the Industry Appreciation Award is a small gesture of our appreciation for ASWP’s investment in Paris and creating quality jobs at a critical time.”

While the company has hired a significant amount of its needed workforce thus far, it’s still looking to fill positions at the facility. Those interested are encouraged to visit spiralweld.applicantpool.com/jobs.

For information, contact Hammond at 903-784-6964 or mhammond@paristexasusa.com.