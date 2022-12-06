American SpiralWeld Company has been named the state’s Small Employer of the Year by the Texas Workforce Commission and is the first company nominated by Workforce Solutions of Northeast Texas to win the prestigious honor.

The award came during the 25th annual Texas Workforce Conference held Nov. 30-Dec. 2 in Dallas and attended by several top American Spiralweld officials from the company home office in Birmingham, Alabama.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

