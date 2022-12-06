American SpiralWeld Company has been named the state’s Small Employer of the Year by the Texas Workforce Commission and is the first company nominated by Workforce Solutions of Northeast Texas to win the prestigious honor.
The award came during the 25th annual Texas Workforce Conference held Nov. 30-Dec. 2 in Dallas and attended by several top American Spiralweld officials from the company home office in Birmingham, Alabama.
Since locating in Paris a little more than a year ago, American SpiralWeld has created 95 new jobs in the community and has partnered with Workforce Solutions, Paris Junior College and the Paris Economic Development Corp to prepare students for careers in welding and in supporting multiple community events and groups, according to a Texas Workforce Commission announcement.
Finalists in competition included FPS Staff, nominated by Workforce Solutions Lower Rio Grande Valley and JAG Aviation Inc., nominated by Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas.
“The businesses honored this year personify the qualities we all hope for in an employer: exemplary leadership, passionate dedication to their service or product, a pioneering spirit and a commitment to their workforce, TWC Commissioner for Labor Julian Alvarez said. “The talented labor force in Texas is the ingredient that powers these employers.”
Paris Economic Development Corp executive director Maureen Hammond brought the news about the award to a Monday afternoon meeting. Earlier in the year, both PEDC and Paris Junior College submitted nominations for the award in support of American SpiralWeld.
“It was a tremendous honor and very well deserved,” Hammonds said as she noted that there were 28 nominations for the award from across the state. “This is the first time our regional workforce group has won, so it was a big deal.”
Earlier in the meeting, Hammond reported that the corporation’s financial statement showed $8.8 million in assets at the end of October with sales tax revenue for the month coming in at $151,891, roughly $6,000 more than for the same period a year ago.
Hammonds also reported the results of a recent job fair held in conjunction with Paris Junior College and Workforce Solutions of Northeast Texas that attracted 13 primary employers and attended by 100 job seekers.
“So far we have learned that 35 people have been hired,” Hammonds said. “I want to commend Christ Stout (PEDC economic development associate) for working to get all the employers there, and Dr. (Pam) Anglin for PJC support. I think it was a great collaborative effort that had wonderful results for this community.”
Hammonds also gave an update on a $1.8 million Economic Development Administration grant application for a second round of funding for infrastructure improvements in the Northwest Industrial Park off Northwest Loop 286.
“We use the city’s water line installation as in kind contributions and we will kick in $250,000 for the match,” Hammonds said. “We’ve heard back and they were very complimentary. I’m hoping by the next time we meet we will know whether we receive the award.”
The board convened into executive session to discuss projects by code names Red Maple, Red Oak and Star Port but took no action in open session.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
