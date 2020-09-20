CLARKSVILLE — Clarksville City Hall will soon be getting a safety-conscious face lift.
During a Tuesday meeting, City Council announced that CARES Act funding will be used to install touchless sliding glass doors with a key card entry system to limit the spread of the coronavirus. City Manager Julie Arrington said the project is intended to protect city hall workers, particularly one at the front desk who is directly exposed to everyone who enters the building.
The council also agreed to use CARES funds to purchase a sanitizer for the building, masks and hand sanitizer, and printers for the police department.
The council held public hearings on both the proposed tax rate, which currently stands at 0.781158 cents per $100 valuation, and the budget for fiscal year 2020-21. No members of the public attended to comment. The council will finalize the city’s budget by the Sept. 30 deadline.
Police Chief Mark Gable presented the council with an activity report for August that included seven arrests and 189 calls for service. Councilmembers shared concerns about a loud motorcyclist who has consistently been riding around Clarksville during the late night and early morning. Gable said he has a “good idea” of who it is. Following an executive session, Gable was also given a raise, bringing his salary to $44,000 a year.
Rushing announced that Sanitation Solutions, the company that handles the city’s trash, will be raising its fees from $11.13 to $11.38 and the council approved funding, not to exceed $12,000, to install water valves on the nearby Northeast Texas Trail due to a leak in water lines that has caused damage.
Rushing also shared with the council that a Clarksville resident recently passed away from what her family reported was West Nile Virus. Rushing has contacted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to get confirmation on the case, but has not yet received a response. The council and Rushing discussed the importance of getting rid of standing water and announced that the city is spraying insecticides in an attempt to eradicate any dangerous mosquitoes.
