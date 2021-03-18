HONEY GROVE — Honey Grove City Council canceled the May 1 election Monday evening, citing a lack of candidates.
Aldermen serve staggered terms, and this year three seats are up for election. Only Alderman Kenny Massey filed for re-election, and he has no challengers for the seat. The terms of Aldermen Thad Weems and Sonia Woods also are coming to an end, and neither filed for re-election. No one else filed their candidacy for the seats either.
That’s problematic for Weems and Woods as both are required by the Texas Constitution to remain in their positions until their qualified successor is seated, city attorney David Hamilton said.
“Texas has in its constitution Article 16, section 17; it’s called a holdover provision,” Hamilton said. “If a person decides to vacate by resigning or whatever, they are still considered to be a city councilperson until their replacement is qualified. So, come May, when the two of you thought you were leaving, you’re really not.”
That leads to a complicated question — can Weems or Woods vote to appoint someone to one of the vacated seats since they’re technically still on the council? Or does a state provision requiring a special election for two vacancies take precedent? Hamilton said he would research further and report his findings at a later council meeting.
If someone is appointed to the council, they would need to run for election in November. Their term would expire at the usual time for the seat they’re taking, Hamilton said.
In other business, the council discussed residential propane use in city limits. The question arose after February’s severe winter storm knocked out power and heat to homes throughout the region, Mayor Claude Caffee said.
Caffee and city secretary Sally Wright pored over city ordinances after residents posed the questions, and there were none addressing the use of propane, the mayor reported.
The city may set permits and guidelines for the use of propane, but it cannot outlaw its use, Hamilton told the council. That was the lesson learned a few years ago after extensive litigation in Houston, he said. Any guidelines set by the city wouldn’t affect small canisters like those used with outdoor grills, but if infrastructure is involved, the city should know it’s there.
Alderman Brian Owen said he favored allowing people to get set up on propane, so long as it’s done safely and reliably. Weems raised concerns that people might not understand they can’t switch between natural gas and propane for their appliances and heat. Natural gas is kept at a lower pressure, and some appliances can’t handle the higher pressure of propane even if they are adjusted.
Ultimately, the council opted to review guidelines from neighboring cities before moving further on the matter.
Council also tabled action to enter an agreement with Bureau Veritas to create maps of city limits, zoning and water/sewer taps. The agreement would keep the cost to $8,000.
The city has had issues pointing out exactly where city limits are because many historical records were lost to a fire. Weems said he was concerned Bureau Veritas might be making pie in the sky promises, especially because the fine print of the agreement says results will depend on the records the company is able to find. Owen believes it could be a “wonderful service” as the company would produce data, pictures and graphs, all of which the city does not currently have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.