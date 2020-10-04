Cassi Haley had known for years there was a history of breast cancer in her family.
“My grandmother had it, twice. Her sister, my great aunt, died of it,” said the 39-year-old mother of two from Lamar County. “Then my aunt, my dad’s sister, was diagnosed. By then, they had discovered the BRCA1 gene mutation. My aunt survived, but that was when my family started telling all the girls in the family they would eventually need to get tested.”
After Cassi’s cousin tested positive and had both breasts removed as a precaution, Cassi avoided the issue. At age 36, she and her children had been busy traveling with her husband, singer/songwriter/recording artist Cas Haley, as he performed and recorded around the world.
“Then I noticed the lump,” she said. “I was scared to get it checked. I was trying to make up excuses to ignore it, but it just kept growing. Finally, in April of 2018, I got the biopsy.”
Even before the results came back, the doctor told the couple to prepare for the worst news.
“I was devastated,” Cassi said. “We had no insurance, we didn’t know what we were going to do. Cas got on the phone and started talking to everybody he knew.”
“Our number one priority was looking for options, doctors, treatments, ways to pay for them,” he said. “We had no insurance, so we were thinking about things like selling our land. Someone told us to call the Moncreif Cancer Institute at UT Southwestern Medical Center, and the nurse/navigator there became the first of many angels we met along the way on this cancer journey.”
The Moncreif Cancer Institute is a nonprofit, community-based early detection and support center in Fort Worth. They were a godsend, Cas said. In one day, they had Cassi enrolled in a state-funded emergency breast cancer insurance plan, allowing the couple to start looking for doctors and treatment programs.
Cassi’s cancer was diagnosed as invasive ductal carcinoma BRCA1, a rare and dangerous form of breast cancer, one with limited treatment options other than what Cas called “the red devil” of intensive chemotherapy. Treatment called for six months of the grueling regimen, followed by a complete mastectomy and a hysterectomy, then six more months of a milder, oral chemotherapy, in addition to radiation treatment. The couple opted to go with Dallas Presbyterian Hospital-Texas Oncology, to make the frequent trips back and forth as short as possible.
In April 2018, knowing his wife would need help and to serve as her nurse during the coming months, Cas canceled all of his scheduled tours and appearances, a move that drastically curtailed his ability to make money. Fortunately, the Haleys found they had friends.
“Our community supported us,” he said. “By the grace of other people’s charity, I could stay home, take care of her and our kids. Between a benefit spearheaded by a friend that raised $30,000 and funding from several support organizations, we were able to make it. Our community believed in us.”
As the treatments began, Cassi and Cas also began to make changes in their lifestyles.
“We were already on an organic diet, but we cut out everything that could have chemicals in it,” he said. “We began to eat as clean as possible, cut out all sugar, and we started fasting.”
The process of autophogy, which is activated by fasting, is believed by some medical researchers to slow aging and have a positive impact on cell renewal and destroys viruses, bacteria and damaged structures in the body’s cells. A Japanese cell biologist won the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2016 for his research on the subject.
“We consulted with her doctor on this,” Cas said, “to help curb some of the side effects of chemotherapy.”
“It’s good for the whole system,” Cassi said. “It boosts your immunity, makes your body regenerate cells.”
Not everybody at the cancer center agreed with this approach, however.
“Standard health care hasn’t caught up with modern science, that’s a fact,” Cas said. “This is new. It’s on the leading edge of research in longevity and cancer research. We think fasting had a major role in Cassi’s recovery.”
The Haleys also took a proactive approach to the treatment with what they call self-direction.
“Keeping meticulous records gave us insights into what was happening to her body and how her medications were affecting her,” he said. “It almost made us the doctors’ assistants.”
The couple also credit their practice of meditation as a source of healing and support during the process.
After two and a half years of treatments, Cassi is still on one medication, which she will take every six months until the end of the five-year recovery period. Later this month she will undergo cosmetic breast surgery, the fourth and — she hopes — the final surgery in the process.
“I live like I am cancer-free,” she said, “but I do not want to forget. I have to continue my health journey to stay cancer-free.”
“In retrospect, I avoided the BRCA1 test,” she continued. “Now I do want my daughter to have the test when she is old enough. I want my son to have the test as well because he could pass the gene on to his children. They need to know.”
During Cassi’s breast cancer treatments, Cas was at home with her, but he continued to write and record music from their home, much of it songs that his wife co-wrote.
“Music is healing, it sustains us.” he said. “Cancer brought us together as a songwriting team. It brought everything into perspective; how limited our time is and how you better make it all count.”
Cas’s last album, “Lessons & Blessings,” was written and recorded in the middle of their travails with cancer, and what was happening to the family is reflected in the songs. By the summer of 2019, even though Cassi was still on medication, the family went back on the road.
The Haleys say they are grateful for the help they received from breast cancer support groups like Women Rock, headquartered in Sherman, and will continue to work with the group and others like it to help foster breast cancer awareness and assistance.
At 8 p.m. Friday, Cas will stage a free streaming concert, sponsored locally by QualityCare ER and Paris Ford-Lincoln, featuring the title track from his soon to be next album, “All the Right People.” Listeners can RSVP and log on at any of his media sites. While there, they can donate directly to Women Rock to help them help women with cancer in North Texas, including many in Lamar County.
“We are in the process of writing a song for Women Rock, a gift about the cancer journey called ‘No Stone Left Unturned,’” Cas said. “It’s about everyone getting a chance to get tested and getting the treatment they need and the healthcare they deserve.”
Cassi said since her diagnosis and as she has recovered, she has found herself more open to her emotions and her creativity. She has been facing her fears — such as a fear of speaking in public — and overcoming them, calling it part of her therapy.
“My life is better today than it was before the cancer,” she said. “I wouldn’t change that. I am a way better person now.”
