BONHAM — Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Fannin County, prompting County Judge Randy Moore to again urge residents to wear masks and physically distance themselves from others.
In discussing the situation with commissioners Tuesday, Moore said the county had 51 active cases, up from 34 a week ago. There were 778 total cases since testing began in March, with 715 recoveries and 18 fatalities. Moore warned another death may be added to the total this week because it had not yet shown up on Texas Department of State Health Services reporting.
Moore also reported to commissioners that his administrative assistant’s son tested positive for Covid-19, and she was taking time away from the office.
“It’s just popping up all in our community,” the county judge said. “There’s 21 in my church now that are getting over Covid-19 or just come down with it.”
Moore said area hospitals “are full,” adding that “Lamar County is full, DMC in Denison is full, Wilson Jones is full, and I didn’t realize how it was impacting other parts of the state.” He said a person infected with Covid-19 was picked up in Lubbock, and the only hospital that would take them was in San Antonio.
Commissioners unanimously approved the extension of their disaster declaration and continuity of operations plans through Nov. 3.
Commissioners also received an update on CARES Act funds expenditures, learning that the Majestic 6 theater is ready to be used as courtroom. The county is leasing the property because it offers more space than is currently available to courtroom staff. With cleaning costs included, it’s expected to cost $40,000, with the funding coming from the $1 million in CARES Act funds allocated to Fannin County.
Covid-19 testing is on the rise throughout the state, and walk-up/drive-up testing will be available to Fannin County residents. From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 2 through Nov. 6, testing will be conducted at the Multipurpose Complex in Bonham. It will be available there on Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., commissioners were told. Testing also will be available in the city from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 9 through Nov. 12. Testing will be brought to Honey Grove town square from Nov. 19 throug Nov. 21. The free testing will be available without an appointment. Results are expected within one to two days.
In other business, commissioners revisited a request for a plaque inside the Fannin County Courthouse to commemorate the 47-year career, service and dedication of former county clerk Margaret Polly Gilbert. Commissioner A.J. Self said he spoke with the women who presented the idea after last week’s meeting, and they agreed with Moore’s assessment that the plaque should be placed where the county clerk’s office will be. That won’t be the courthouse, Moore said, suggesting that office would be in the new Justice Center that commissioners are exploring financing options for to build.
To that end, commissioners also heard from Mark McLiney of SAMCO Capital Markets about financing options. McLiney suggested that commissioners get an architect to begin designing the building so they can have a better idea of what it will cost. He said the county should avoid getting into a situation where it secures funding that falls short of the total cost.
McLiney said given the growth of Fannin County over the past 10 years, at around 10% per year the last three years, and its expected growth as Bois d’Arc Lake is completed, commissioners will have room to increase the county’s interest and sinking tax rate as the maintenance and operations tax rate goes down.
He suggested the commissioners issue a reimbursement resolution, which would allow the county to begin work on the project until it can seek the bonds to cover it. The first entity to receive funds from those bonds would be the county, McLiney said.
The matter will return before the commisisoners at a future meeting.
Also as part of Tuesday’s agenda, commissioners: approved the county treasurer’s financial and investment reports for September; accepted a one-time $600,000 grant from the Fannin County Hospital Authority for EMS; appointed Moore and Self to the EMS Oversight Committee; approved employee handbook revisions; and approved payment of bills.
