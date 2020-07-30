Gary Savage is the new District 3 councilor on Paris City Council elected unanimously during the closing minutes of a three-and-a-half hour meeting Monday night.
City Clerk Janice Ellis administered the oath of office before the remaining remnants of a group of supporters present at the beginning of the meeting.
Several supporters spoke on his behalf during Citizens Forum, calling on the council to name the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church pastor to the seat vacated by the forced resignation of Benny Plata.
“I want more unity in Paris, and I also want to work with the council on infrastructure to support more industry in Paris,” the long-time Campbell Soup employee said. “Manufacturing jobs benefit everyone.”
Active with youth groups, Savage said Paris needs more things to do.
“We need things for them to do to cut down on all the negative actions our youth get into because they are bored,” Savage said. “The city can partner with groups like CitySquare and others.”
Most importantly, Savage said he wants people to come together.
“I don’t care what race, what demographics you come from, we should all be able to work together because until we start working together, we are not going to be able to accomplish that unity to make this a great city,” Savage said.
A former Chisum ISD trustee, Savage serves on the Paris Housing Authority, a position he will now be relinquishing. He also is on the Red River Valley Boys and Girls Club board and on City Square Paris as a liaison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.