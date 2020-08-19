BONHAM — The man convicted of killing a mother and two of her children in an Aug. 30, 2019, vehicle crash has been given the maximum punishments for intoxicated manslaughter and intoxicated assault.
Keagan Hunter Cannaday, 21, pleaded guilty to three counts of intoxicated manslaughter and two counts of intoxicated assault on Aug. 10, and he then waived his right to a trial by jury, according to the Fannin County District Attorney’s Office. Cannaday asked Judge Laurine Blake of the 336th District Court in Bonham to determine his sentence. Although prosecutors sought to have Cannaday’s sentences stacked, Blake ordered them to be served concurrently because Cannaday accepted responsibility for his actions. Under Texas law, he must serve at least half of his sentence before he’s eligible for parole.
Cannaday, then 20, on Aug. 30, 2019, was driving while intoxicated from beer bought by a friend when just before midnight he slammed into Arnulfo Alvarez of Sulphur Springs, along with Alvarez’s pregnant wife, Juana Torres, and their two sons, Lucas and Andres, as they were traveling along Highway 11 west of Whitewright. Alvarez was trapped on a bridge when he saw headlights in his lane coming from the opposite direction at a high rate of speed. Cannaday lost control of his 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 as he approached the bridge. He struck a guardrail, which sent him flying into Alvarez’s path, according to the DA’s Office.
Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Devin Cooper responded to the scene. He testified at Cannaday’s sentencing hearing and described the crash as “violent,” prosecutors said. Cannady’s truck tore through the passenger side of Alvarez’s truck, instantly killing Torres, her unborn child and 2-year-old Lucas. Cannaday’s truck was launched over the bridge’s concrete wall. Bystanders who arrived after the crash pulled Cannaday from his burning truck, prosecutors said. Cannaday and 3-year-old Andres were careflighted to metroplex hospitals while Alvarez was taken by ambulance to a McKinney hospital.
“An emotional Alvarez described how he laid down and pulled his son, Andres, out of the truck, and then began his frantic search for his wife and other son,” Assistant DA William Porter wrote in a news release. “As Judge Laurine Blake listened, the mother Juana Torres, Mary Luna, described the impact the night had on them and the hole that is now left in their family. Officer Charles Gage, a Trenton police officer, testified how even now, almost a year later, he is still haunted by memories of that night.”
Cannaday took the witness stand Aug. 11 as his sentencing hearing continued, agreeing that he met a friend, 24-year-old Aaron Mussett, who bought him a 12-pack of Corona beer, prosecutors said. The two drove in separate vehicles to the Cowboy Club, a Van Alstyne bar, which at first refused to let Cannaday enter because he was underage. Cannaday was allowed to enter when his father arrived and agreed to watch over him, prosecutors said. Unable to get alcohol while at the bar, Cannaday and Mussett left at 11:20 p.m. to head back to Fannin County via Highway 11.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission confirmed the account through source investigation and surveillance video, prosecutors said.
Mussett testified that he was traveling behind Cannaday at 65 to 75 mph while Cannaday was reaching speeds of 85 mph.
“Three hours after the crash, a sample of Cannaday’s blood was taken and when analyzed showed Cannaday’s blood alcohol concentration to be 0.141 g/ml. The legal limit is 0.08 g/ml,” the DA’s Office release states.
