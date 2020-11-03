A Saturday election poll from Emerson College has Texas in a solid split. The poll showed President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden tied at 49% of the vote, with 2% of those polled declaring they’re voting for another candidate and 1% labeled as undecided. Analysts are saying the historically red state could flip — but official election results will not be determined until after Tuesday.
Here are some quick facts:
Pollsters are now ranking Texas alongside other swing states, including Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Michigan, Florida and Ohio;
The results aren’t universal across the swing states, as polls show Biden pulling ahead in Florida with 51% in favor of him and 45% in support of Trump, but other states, like North Carolina, are seeing ties similar to Texas’ with both candidates coming in at 47% support;
More Texans voted early than the total number of those who voted in the 2016 presidential race, and the state has eliminated straight-ticket ballots, meaning voters cannot automatically vote down the ballot based on party affiliation;
The region Lamar County falls within, East Texas, excluding the Houston area, is solidly red and Trump has gained traction with Hispanic voters across the state, a population that has grown by 2 million since 2010;
The state of Texas has 38 electoral votes, and Trump won the state by 9 percentage points in 2016.
At home in the Red River Valley, voters have turned out like never before, Fannin County Clerk Tammy Biggar and Lamar County Elections Administrator Tricia Johnson said. With today being the final day to vote, those numbers are sure to spike, and elections officials will be working harder than ever to make sure every vote gets counted.
That work will continue past election day. As Biggar told The Paris News last week, provisional ballots can’t be tabulated until after Nov. 3. Provisional ballots are given to voters who received a mail-in ballot or were waiting to receive one, but did not bring it to the polling location to surrender it after deciding to vote in person. That means poll workers wait until after the election to verify that they haven’t also received a mail-in ballot from the same voter. If a mail-in ballot doesn’t come in, the provisional ballot is counted. However, the number of provisional ballots cast in Lamar and Fannin counties will likely not be enough to swing the election results one way or another, unless the polls are incredibly tight.
Along with mail-in ballots, which take more time to process than ballots cast in-person, the final vote count will not be tabulated until after Election Day, although news organizations generally make predictions of which candidate will win based on the degree of a lead one candidate has over another.
Trump has recently been making posts on social media advocating that ballots not counted by the end of election night should not be considered valid. This goes against all historical practices and will not be practiced in this election.
Voters in Lamar County have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to vote in-person at one of the 26 polling locations in the county, however, residents must vote in the precinct they are registered to vote in. If a resident has moved from one area of the county to another, they must check the address on their voter registration card and vote in the area where they are registered. A list of all polling locations can be found at co.lamar.tx.us/page/lamar.Elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.