The Paris City Council will meet twice this week, once for a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday and again at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to administer an oath of office for incumbents in Districts 1,2,3, and 6 and to elect a mayor and mayor pro-tem.
Agenda items for the Monday meeting include a presentation from North Star regarding a branding and marketing project promoted by the city, Paris Economic Development Corp and the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce.
The council is expected to approve an economic development and residential tax abatement agreement with Ronny Enns related to the city’s 5 in 5 Housing Infill Development Program as well as We’re Going to Paris, LLC. Councilors also are expected to discuss vacant building ordinances and codes as well as adopt new policies and procedures for the city’s boards and commissions.
Meeting in executive session, the council is to discuss an economic development incentive for a business prospect known by the code name Project Athens.
