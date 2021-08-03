RENO — At a custom grill that spelled out “Reno Fire,” Reno Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chad Graves spread hamburgers on the grate to start cooking Friday evening.
“We had some of the supplies already,” he said, adding more patties to the grill. “So, we decided we’d cook some up and see how many come by.”
The Reno Volunteer Fire Department teamed up with the city’s Parks and Trails Committee to add a fundraiser to the last summer movie night at Reno Kiwanis Park. So, several volunteer firefighters fired up the grill and sold burgers and chips for $5 each to help the department out. The event showed “Trolls: World Tour” on an inflatable screen provided by Freedom Bounce. According to Mary Workman, assistant city secretary for Reno, 30 people came to watch the movie, some purchased burgers, and some people dropped by the park just for the burgers and left before the movie started.
Deducting for expenses, Graves said the fundraiser made $200. He added the movie and burger night was not the department’s main fundraiser of the year.
“2020 affected our VFD like it did most families, (with) tighter budgets, unsure of what will happen next along with other things,” Graves said. “Our main fundraiser is our flag program. Depending on the year, we usually make around $1,500 with our flag program.”
While 2020 left the department with a smaller budget, the biggest need right now is volunteers, Graves said. They’re not alone. Lamar County has 19 volunteer fire departments. Red River County has 10, according to volunteer Nanalee Nichols. Even before speaking to The Paris News in September 2020, VFD representatives in the area have been saying there is a shortage of volunteers.
“We have a great group of volunteers that make up our department,” Graves said. “That being said, we can always use more members to help spread the load. As with any volunteer group, there are days where we have plenty of help, and there are days where we only have a few members available.
“Unfortunately, the latter happens more and more. A lot of this is due to the fact that the vast majority of our members still have full-time jobs.”
