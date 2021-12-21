A citizen’s committee recommendation to elect a Paris mayor at large may be put on hold until the city receives federal court clearance because of a 1976 ruling under the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
That’s the news City Attorney Stephanie Harris brought to a City Council meeting last week after Alix Putnam presented the report of a 15-member Charter Review Commission she chairs. Councilors are to consider options at a Jan. 10 meeting.
During earlier discussions, the committee indicated that the council could call for a charter amendment election in May 2022, and the mayor could be elected at-large as early as May 2023.
A 1976 ruling by the late Judge William Wayne Justice, however, requires seven member districts and provides that the mayor be elected from City Council members.
“We would have to prove a number of things, including that things are different (demographically), and that having a mayor at large would not dilute minority voting for the position of mayor,” Harris said. “Because we have to retrieve the case file from the federal district court clerk in order to figure out the remaining plaintiffs in that case, we’re looking at least six months, and another six months to a year to get through the court system.”
As recommended by the commission, the mayor would be an eighth council member with no voting power unless in the case of a tie. The mayor pro tem, when acting as the mayor, would retain voting rights in order not to disenfranchise his district.
City Manager Grayson Path explained the council could choose to proceed with a May 2022 election on the remainder of the commission’s recommendations, but reminded councilors that the city could not vote on another charter amendment for two years, making it 2024 before a mayoral election change could be placed before voters.
Other commission recommendations are mainly cosmetic in nature, eliminating outdated language and provisions.
“We are most proud that we eliminated much of the outdated language of our charter,” Putnam said. “If these changes are approved, our charter language would be reduced by 15%, making it useful to the public, to the city council and to our city officials.”
Putnam also expressed pride in the commission’s recommendation for a mayor elected by the people.
“Previous charter reviews had brought up the mayoral election discussion, but none have come before you, the council, to ask that this consideration be decided by our voters,” Putnam said. “The committee did not want to leave this question unanswered and kick the can down the road for the next charter review.”
The idea of a mayor elected at large has been under review twice in recent history, according to newspaper records. In 2007, a citizen charter review committee recommended, and voters approved, a massive revision of the charter which did not include a mayoral election change. In 2015, the city named another charter revision committee specifically to consider the idea of electing a mayor at large. The idea was nixed after the committee met only twice.
